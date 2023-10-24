Video: Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer

Celebrate the holidays with Netflix’s newest holiday movie starring Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

Watch the new trailer for the film below, set to be released globally on Netflix on November 18.

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can’t possibly be that perfect.

The film also stars Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil and Madison Skye Validum. The film is executive produced by Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, and Jimmy Townsend, Amanda Phillips.

Watch the video trailer here: