Video: Barbie Ferreira & John Leguizamo Star in BOB TREVINO LIKES IT Trailer

Roadside Attractions has debuted the official trailer for Bob Trevino Likes It, the new film Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, and Rachel Bay Jones. The movie will hit select theaters on March 21st, 2025.

Bob Trevino Likes It is inspired by the true friendship that writer/director Tracie Laymon found with a stranger in real life while LOOKING FOR her father online.

Often playing the role of caretaker to people like her father, who should be caring for her, Lily Trevino longs for familial connection. When her father, Robert, finally checks out of her life, Lily looks for him on the internet. She tries to “friend” a man she believes is her father on Facebook. But instead of finding Robert Trevino, she finds Bob Trevino instead.

Bob Trevino works long, hours at a construction company to support his wife Jeanie’s elaborate scrapbooking habit. The couple has endured a lot in the past decade, and Bob has prioritized his wife’s healing to the point of ignoring his feelings and sense of loneliness. When Bob gets an unexpected Facebook message from a stranger named Lily Trevino, he discerns she needs a friend as much as he does.

Lily and Bob’s blossoming friendship becomes a vital source of connection and healing for both, holding the power to change each of their lives forever. Winner of thirteen film festival audience awards, Bob Trevino Likes It retains the optimism that big tech can still provide human connection and that true friendship is a powerful kind of love and perhaps THE FAMILY we need most in today’s world.

