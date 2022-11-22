Video: BUMPER IN BERLIN Showrunner Megan Amram Reveals What a PITCH PERFECT Musical Would Be Like

Megan Amram serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for Peacock's new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper In Berlin.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, the series features a star-studded cast with Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, and brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper's quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Amram to discuss the new series and she REVEALED what she thought a Pitch Perfect Broadway musical would look like.

Watch the new interview here: