Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars in Netflix's FUBAR Trailer

Netflix's newest action-comedy FUBAR premieres globally on May 25, 2023. Watch the new trailer below.

When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly DON'T know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

Watch the trailer here: