Video: Apple TV+ Reveals Second Season Trailer For Eugene Levy's THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER

Apple TV+ has REVEALED the season two trailer and premiere date for the second season of wayfaring travel series, “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.”

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy, the second season of the celebrated series is set to premiere two episodes on Friday, March 8, 2024, with additional episodes to debut each week through Friday, April 12, 2024.

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he's embarking on a 'must do' journey for any respectable globetrotter - a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south.

Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his FAMILY TREE and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region's most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on THE TRIP of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

This season, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose tracking adventure, visiting for the first time the land of his mother's childhood - Scotland, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a ‘hay bath' under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy and playing soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville, Spain.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy'' is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sara Brailsford.

Watch the trailer here: