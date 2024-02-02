Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Peanuts Special Trailer, 'Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin'

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the all-new, highly anticipated Peanuts special “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” premiering globally on Friday, February 16.

The origin story for one of Peanuts' most beloved characters, the special follows Franklin as he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin's family is always on the move with his dad's military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather's advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in.

That's until he learns about THE NEIGHBORHOOD Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (“Jump Start”) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (“The Snoopy Show”). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's celebrated live action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit”; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; and BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+'s all-age offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Get Rolling with Otis,” Spin Master Entertainment's “Sago Mini Friends,” GLAAD Media Award nominated and Emmy Award winning and GLAAD nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” “Frog and Toad,” The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Harriet the Spy” and “Slumberkins,” Sesame Workshop's “Helpsters,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Peanuts and WildBrain's Emmy Award nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show,” and Scholastic's “Eva the Owlet” and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.”

Live-action offerings include Emmy Award winning and GLAAD nominated CGI blended series “Jane,” Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award nominated “Amber Brown,” Emmy Award and DGA Award winner "Best Foot Forward," “Surfside Girls,” Emmy Award and WGA Award winning “Life By Ella,” Sesame Workshop's Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and Scholastic's “Puppy Place.”

Also included is “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy's School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

Watch the trailer here:



