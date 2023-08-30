Video: Apple Releases THE PIGEON TUNNEL Trailer

The Pigeon Tunnel premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 20.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Video: Apple Releases THE PIGEON TUNNEL Trailer

The Pigeon Tunnel premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 20. Watch the new trailer below!

Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell—better known as John le Carré, author of such classic espionage novels as “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Constant Gardener."

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into present day, the film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes.

"The Pigeon Tunnel" is a deeply human and engaging exploration of le Carré's extraordinary journey and the paper-thin membrane between fact and fiction. 

The documentary is produced by Errol Morris, Dominic Crossley-Holland, Steven Hathaway, Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell.

Watch the new trailer here:




Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer

The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream). Watch the video trailer now!

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Returns For a New Season Next Week

In anticipation of the new season and in celebration of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, Derek Hough will be a guest to talk about the new season of the smash-hit series “Dancing with the Stars,” which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. Plus, music group SHINEDOWN performs in studio!

SNOW WHITE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For the First Time Photo
SNOW WHITE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For the First Time

The Walt Disney Studios’ continuing major restoration program using new scans of the original nitrate negative and with the creative input of Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (one of the modern masters of Disney animation) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2 and Pocahontas).

GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is America’s No. 1 Morning Newscast Photo
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is America’s No. 1 Morning Newscast

“Good Morning America” ranked as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (2.973 million) during the week of Aug. 21, 2023, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “GMA” beat NBC’s “Today” (2.672 million) by 301,000 Total Viewers, widening its lead versus the year-ago week by 1% (vs. 299,000).

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
