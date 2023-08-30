Video: Apple Releases THE PIGEON TUNNEL Trailer

The Pigeon Tunnel premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 20. Watch the new trailer below!

Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell—better known as John le Carré, author of such classic espionage novels as “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Constant Gardener."

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into present day, the film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes.

"The Pigeon Tunnel" is a deeply human and engaging exploration of le Carré's extraordinary journey and the paper-thin membrane between fact and fiction.

The documentary is produced by Errol Morris, Dominic Crossley-Holland, Steven Hathaway, Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell.

Watch the new trailer here: