Vice President Kamala Harris to Join Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Kamala Harris is set to sit down for an exclusive daytime talk show interview on Thursday, April 20.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to sit down for an exclusive daytime talk show interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, April 20. This marks the first time an elected national leader will be featured as a guest on the freshman show.

Additional upcoming guests include legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, multi-hyphenate Priyanka Chopra Jonas, global superstar Meghan Trainor, Grammy Award-winner Seal, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and Emmy Award-nominated stars Issa Rae and Milo Ventimiglia.

Hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar®, and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, the youngest female EGOT winner in history, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" debuted in September 2022. Renewed for a second season, the one-hour nationally syndicated talk show lights up daytime with celebrity interviews, topical stories, human interest guests, community heroes, viral sensations, and musical performances.

Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions.

In its freshman year, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" host won a NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Talk Show Host," was honored as one of People Magazine's "People of the Year," and one of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year." The show was also nominated for a People's Choice Award and GLAAD Media Award.

During the inaugural season, Hudson has welcomed the biggest names in music, including John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Shania Twain, Sam Smith, and DJ Khaled. She has also sat down with award-winning actors, including Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Quinta Brunson, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, and global superstar Khloe Kardashian.

Plus, Hudson has had incredible reunions with original "Dreamgirls" star Sheryl Lee Ralph fresh off her Emmy Award win for "Abbott Elementary" and the original "American Idol" judges from her time on the singing competition show, including Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros



