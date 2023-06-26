Veteran Actor and Educator Lew Palter Dies At Age 94

Palter is perhaps best known to audiences for his appearance as department store mogul Isidor Straus in the blockbuster film Titanic. 

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Veteran actor of stage and screen Lew Palter has passed away from lung cancer at sage 94. 

Palter, a well-known character actor and esteemed CalArts School of Theater faculty member, is perhaps best known to audiences for his appearance as department store mogul Isidor Straus in the blockbuster film Titanic

His film and television credits also include notable appearances in First Monday in October, The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, It Takes a Thief, The Virginian, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, Delvecchio, The Steagle, The Doris Day Show, Columbo, The Brady Bunch, Baretta, The Waltons, Cagney & Lacey and The A-Team.

Palter also acted in and directed numerous plays off-Broadway and was a company member of Millbrook Playhouse in the mid-1960s.

Palter also enjoyed a long career as an acting teacher and director at the Santa Clarita school from 1971 to 2013, extending his practice to private workshops which took him around the globe. 

Palter mentored a number of notable students over the years including Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Don Cheadle and SNL and Schmigadoon! star Cecily Strong.



