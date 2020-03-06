Vanessa Lengies Will Star on TURNER & HOOCH

Deadline reports that Vanessa Lengies has joined the cast of "Turner & Hooch" on Disney Plus. Josh Peck will also star.

The series centers on Scott Turner (Peck), who now is a U.S. marshal - versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn't want may be the partner he needs.

Lengies plays Erica, the chief trainer at the US Marshal K-9 facility. When she's with a dog, her cute awkwardness disappears and she is a natural leader. Erica is less comfortable with people, especially cute guys like Scott Turner (Peck), who is oblivious to Erica's interest in him. Erica is on board to train his 90 pound slobbery dog, Hooch, as a new K-9 for the US Marshall, and it's clear she's looking forward to work with Hooch...and Scott.

Lengies starred on "Glee," and in the movie "Stick It."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories