Vanessa Hudgens to Return as Oscars Red Carpet Host With Julianne Hough

Actor and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens and multihyphenate Julianne Hough will host “The Oscars® Red Carpet Show,” the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC. This marks Julianne Hough’s inaugural year and Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar® nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red-capet arrivals, giving the audience every can’t-miss moment from Hollywood’s biggest celebration. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” is executive produced by David Chamberlin.

Leading into the official pre-show, ABC News will celebrate the 96th Oscars with special programming, including the live pre-show “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live” on Sunday, March 10, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT. The pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live, beginning at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT and continue throughout the day until the start of the Oscars ceremony.

“ABC News Live Prime” anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at Hollywood’s Dolby® Theatre.

The show will include previews of the award show and feature live interviews with nominees and presenters, plus an exclusive preview of the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration.

Joining Davis and Johnson to make their Oscar-reporting debut will be “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, along with veteran ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety’s senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Finally, as the sun sets on Oscar night and all of Hollywood is dancing the night away, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the “Live” family will work through the night in preparation for television’s BIGGEST morning of the year. The fan-favorite special “After the Oscars” will air LIVE from the famed Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 11, and will feature unforgettable moments with the night’s biggest winners captured the very moment they walked offstage mere hours before.

The highest-rated show of the year for “Live” will take place LIVE in front of a huge audience of fans and feature Sebastian Maniscalco, a musical performance by Andy Grammer, Elaine Welteroth, plus Jesse Palmer will be the “Live” red-carpet correspondent. Check local listings.

The 96th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

