Vanessa Hudgens to Document her First Trip to the Phillipines in Film Produced by TEN17P

Actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens is set to explore her Filipino lineage through starring in an international documentary film produced by TEN17P that will bring her to her mother's homeland, the Philippines, for the very first time.

The film will showcase her close relationship with her Filipino mom, Gina, and sister, Stella. It will also highlight Vanessa's journey as an American-born, half-Filipino who made it as one of the world's most recognizable stars.

The project is set to shoot in Palawan and Manila later this March and will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano, director of the 2019 Tokyo International Film Festival Main Competition entry, "Mañanita" and the Manny Pacquiao biopic, "Kid Kulafu".

Soriano also produced "A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery" (2016) which won a special film award at the Berlinale International Film Festival and "Transit" (2013) which became the Philippines' entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 86th Academy Awards.

"We are honored to work with Vanessa for this film project. It's inspiring to note that with everything she has achieved in life, she wants to discover her Filipino roots and pay homage to her mother's country. Hopefully, this opens doors for many more collaborations to come," says Soriano who also serves as a Presidential Creative Adviser to the Philippines' Government.

Hudgens, who has most recently been seen in Lin Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick...Boom!", has always been proud of her family history, with her mother venturing to the United States at the age of 25.

"I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world," Hudgens says. "The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up."

Hudgens began her career in the world of musical theatre at 8 years old but found global fame in Disney Channel's sensation "High School Musical". Since then, Hudgens has become an established star, with credits including "Spring Breakers", "Gimme Shelter", "Bad Boys for Life," and the Oscar-nominated "Tick, Tick...Boom!"

Hudgens executive produced and starred in the films "The Knight Before Christmas", and all three installments of "The Princess Switch" for Netflix. Hudgens is next set to star in the upcoming films "French Girl", and "Bad Boys 4".

Hudgens is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, The Lede Company, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The travel documentary is executive produced by Paul D. Soriano and Mark A. Victor of TEN17P.