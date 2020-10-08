VIFF 2020 Successfully Closes 39th Edition

After streaming into more than 10,250 households across British Columbia this year.

Vancouver International Film Festival 2020 (VIFF) successfully closed its 39th edition after streaming into more than 10,250 households across British Columbia this year. VIFF presented 102 feature films, 98 short films, and 19 talks and events over this year's 14-day online-primary festival on the new VIFF Connect streaming platform. The digital format proved to be a milestone achievement; festival subscription passes and Gold-level subscriptions sold out over the course of the festival.

"In an unprecedented year for many, VIFF has been honoured to provide a platform of possibility through this year's first-ever online festival program," says Interim Executive Director Kyle Fostner. "We began planning VIFF 2020 with the intention to learn and grow as a result of moving online, and hopefully to lay foundations for future projects. I'm overjoyed to share that our audience's response to VIFF Connect has been overwhelmingly popular, and that the path we chose promises an enormous amount of potential for year-round programming and future festivals."

"At a time when representation is more important than ever, VIFF reminded us that storytellers carry true power," says Board Chair Lucille Pacey. "The 200 films presented this year, from timely documentaries to prescient narratives, were testament to today's diverse global community. VIFF rose to the occasion, delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience that showcased the depths of our shared humanity."

The most streamed films from the 2020 lineup included: Another Round (International), Falling (International), My Donkey, My Lover, & I (International), Monkey Beach (BC), Summer of 85 (International), The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel (BC), Beans (Canadian), Inconvenient Indian (Canadian), My Salinger Year (Canadian), The Hidden Life of Trees (International).

Added Fostner: "Building on the lessons of the past few months, we're proud to confirm that moving forward we will continue to offer first run films, repertory offerings, live talks, and much more exciting content on VIFF Connect. We will be announcing details about year-round access to the platform soon, delivering the best films and filmmakers to the entire province, all from the comfort and safety of our homes. It will be just as affordable, engaging and easy to use as it was during the festival, bringing some much needed curatorial acumen to our video-on-demand options."

VIFF announced 20 audience and juried awards throughout the festival. Notable highlights included the Sea to Sky Award, won by BC director Banchi Hanuse for Nuxalk Radio, as well as Best Canadian Film, which was awarded to Beans director Tracey Deer.

