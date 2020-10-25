VIDEOS: Robin Thicke, Aloe Blacc, and Kelly Rowland Take Part in the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon

The telethon raised $10,548,454 during the evening, benefiting the MDA and Help From the Hart Charity.

Yesterday, Kevin Hart hosted the inaugural The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The more than 2 hour star-studded special featured an evening of comedy and musical performances, as well as an inside look at the essential work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through impactful profiles on families, research, care, and advocacy.

The telethon raised $10,548,454 during the evening, benefiting the MDA and Help From the Hart Charity. People can still contribute by calling 1-800-MDA-GIVE, online at MDAgive.org, or through the live online auction that includes one-of-a kind items and experiences from Serena Williams, David Beckham, Stephen Curry, and more.

Check out clips from the event below, featuring Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, and Aloe Blacc!

Robin Thicke and Kevin Hart

Kelly Rowland

Aloe Blacc

