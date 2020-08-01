Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEOS: Jim Carrey and Kerry Washington Appear on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Article Pixel Aug. 1, 2020  

Last night's episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER featured Jim Carrey and Kerry Washington.

First, actor, comedian and NYT bestselling author Jim Carrey joined Bill to discuss his new novel, "Memoirs and Misinformation."

Then, Emmy-nominated actor and producer Kerry Washington joins Bill to discuss her work on the ACLU documentary, "The Fight."

As part of his New Rule segment, Bill implored Americans do to their part in the fight against COVID-19 by confronting the country's obesity epidemic.

Watch the videos below!


