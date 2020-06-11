VIDEO: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Star in the EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Watch the trailer below!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will debut June 26 on Netflix!

