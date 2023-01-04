VIDEO: Wendi McLendon-Covey Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress and comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, January 4.

"The Goldbergs" star chats about how she became an actress, revealing the lecture she gave herself after skipping acting classes because she was too afraid. Wendi then shares her secret to being married for 26 years that includes not celebrating Valentine's Day and preferring to sit in traffic with her husband than traveling to Paris with anyone else.

Plus, DON'T miss Wendi explaining the hilarious meanings behind the latest Gen Z terms with Jennifer!

The week continues with "The Best Man" franchise star Morris Chestnut and "Welcome to Chippendales" actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Wendi McLendon-Covey on the 'Secret' to Her 26-Year Marriage:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.