VIDEO: Watch the 'Two Pink Doors - Firefighters' Highlight From CAKE on FXX

What's hotter than an actual fire? The burning feeling of being left out.

Watch the highlight of FXX's Cake below!

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

