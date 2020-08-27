VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE TACO CHRONICLES Season Two

The show returns September 15th.

Taco lovers, rejoice! The Taco Chronicles are back. In this season, we embark in cross country trips both in Mexico and the USA, seeking to find out the origins and the culture around seven iconic tacos: Suadero, Cochinita, Cabrito, American Taco, Burrito, Birria and Fish Tacos. All episodes will be available in September 15th, just in time to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day.

And remember: A balanced diet is a taco in each hand.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You