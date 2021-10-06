VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE LAST RITE

Samuel Goldwyn Films announced TODAY that the company has acquired U.S. rights to Leroy Kincaide's The Last Rite. The film stars Bethan Waller (Red Bird), Johnny Fleming (Soho), Kit Smith (Echoes), Tara Hoyos - Martinez (Trust), Ian Macnaughton (Monty Python's Flying Circus), David Kerr (The Crown), Deborah Blake (Billionaire Boy).

Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls prey to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help.

With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.

"I feel incredibly excited and thrilled to have my debut feature film find its home with the prestigious Samuel Goldwin Films. After all the blood & SWEAT EQUITY that has gone into making The Last Rite possible, it feels great that the American audience will soon be able to watch my tale of a supernatural horror," says Leroy Kincaide.

The Last Rite was written and directed by Leroy Kincaide. The film was produced by Chloe Chudasama, and Leroy Kincaide.

The deal was negotiated by Taylor Devorsky on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Daisy Hamilton of Tricoast on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Last Rite will be released On-Demand and Digital November 26th.

Watch the trailer here: