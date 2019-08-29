VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Rob Zombie's 3 FROM HELL!

Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing "3 From Hell" on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide over three nights, September 16-18, featuring the unrated version and unique special content nightly. Watch the trailer below!



Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including "3 From Hell" and "The Devil's Rejects. "

Starring

Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Danny Trejo

Directed By

Rob Zombie

Produced By

Mike Elliott, Rob Zombie

Executive Produced By

Greg Holstein, Jonathan Saba





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You