VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Rob Zombie's 3 FROM HELL!

Aug. 29, 2019  

Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing "3 From Hell" on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide over three nights, September 16-18, featuring the unrated version and unique special content nightly. Watch the trailer below!

Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including "3 From Hell" and "The Devil's Rejects. "

Starring

Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Danny Trejo

Directed By

Rob Zombie

Produced By

Mike Elliott, Rob Zombie

Executive Produced By

Greg Holstein, Jonathan Saba

