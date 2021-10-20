VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PAU GASOL: IT'S ABOUT THE JOURNEY

Prime Video and RTG Features have unveiled the official trailer and premiere date of the upcoming Amazon Exclusive documentary series Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey. The four episodes of the docuseries, which will chronicle Gasol's career during his last period as a professional basketball player, will premiere on Prime Video on November 12 in more than 200 countries and territories and exclusively in Spain.

Gasol's last NBA game took place in March 2019. In May of that year, he underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot and has been working to return to the court ever since. Last March, Gasol re-signed with FC Barcelona, where he began his professional career more than 20 years ago, and this summer at the Tokyo Olympic Games, he played one last time with the Spanish national basketball team. The series will portray how an elite athlete says goodbye to the game he knows and loves, struggling with physical scars and emotional challenges, while he builds his personal legacy and manages new family commitments and more personal projects.

"In this documentary, I tell THE STORY BEHIND my return to the court," Gasol said. "I think it's important for people to be aware that sometimes the road is not easy and it's full of setbacks, but the effort, will, and passion for what you do is what leads you to keep moving forward and working hard to achieve your goals. This is the story of someone who loves what he does and fights till the end to say goodbye the way he had dreamed."

"Pau Gasol is a legend in the world of international basketball," stated Chris Bird, Head of EU Prime Video Content at Amazon. "We are thrilled to be able to share with Prime Video clients an exclusive insight into the last phase of his professional career with this new docuseries."

Gasol, one of the most renowned Spanish athletes of all time, made the leap to the NBA in 2001. Gasol became the first Spanish player to win two NBA Championships and to be part of the NBA ALL-STAR GAME six times. In addition to his historic career in the U.S., he is a two-time ACB League champion with FC Barcelona and has also won three Olympic medals (two silver and one bronze), a World Championship, and three European Championships as a member of the golden generation of the Spanish national basketball team.

The new Amazon Exclusive series Pau Gasol: It's About THE JOURNEY will have four episodes of 45 minutes and is produced by PG Productions, RTG Features, and Think450, and directed by Oriol Bosch (Andrés Iniesta: The Unexpected Hero).

Watch the new trailer here: