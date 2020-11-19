VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PAINT, on VOD Dec. 15

PAINT, a dark comedic journey about a group of young NYC artists as they struggle to sell their first paintings and get discovered, will be available on VOD everywhere on December 15, 2020. The film will be distributed from Gravitas Ventures (North American), a RED ARROW Studios Company, and Artist View Entertainment (Foreign). PAINT won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature Film at the 2020 Dances With Films Festival.

Watch the trailer below!

With Walker's unique script and direction in combination with the performances of Josh Caras (Good Boys; The Glass Castle, The Highwaymen) and Olivia Luccardi ("The Deuce;" It Follows, Money Monster), PAINT tells a story of tumultuous friendships and romances destabilized by the nature of being an artist in the world today. The film, which also stars Paul Cooper ("Westworld") in his feature film debut and Amy Hargreaves ("Homeland;" "13 Reasons Why"), mixes dark humor with our basic human desire to discover and grasp a purpose in life. Included in the stellar young cast are François Arnaud ("The Borgias;" "The Moodys"), Daniel Bellomy ("Power 2: Ghost"), Comfort Clinton ("Billions") and Emrhys Cooper (Person of Interest, Momma Mia), along with veteran actors Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny) and David Patrick Kelly ("Twin Peaks").

PAINT is written and directed by Michael Walker (Chasing Sleep; Price Check) and produced by Alfred Theodore Sapse (Beverly Hills Today, Kiki) and executive produced by John Wollman (Rockaway, Bear Season). Scott Miller and Sam Chase serve as cinematographers. PAINT is edited by David Leonard and co-produced by Gabriel Wilson.

The film will be released on VOD in the US on December 15, 2020 on several platforms including Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, iTunes, Prime Video, VUDU, Google Play, YouTube, and more. For more information about the film visit https://www.pangofilms.com.

