VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION

Netflix has released the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Part two of the series debuts on November 23.

The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

The series features Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), and Tony Todd (Scare Glow). New cast members include Method Man (Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker (Savage He-Man), and Danny Trejo (Ramm Man).

Watch the new trailer here: