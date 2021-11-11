VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Michael Che's Netflix Comedy Special SHAME THE DEVIL

Netflix has released the trailer for Michael Che's new standup special, Shame the Devil. The new special will stream starting November 16 on Netflix. Directed by Kristian Mercado, the special is produced by Irony Point.

Most recently, Che released his original comedy series That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max. The groundbreaking new series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from his perspective - It's less about being "right" and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.

Che recently completed his 7th season as co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's iconic "Weekend Update" segment where he is also a co-head writer for the show. Prior to joining SNL, he was a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart. Che has performed stand-up on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and on CBS's Late Show with David Letterman. In 2016, he released his first hour-long stand-up special entitled Michael Che Matters on Netflix.

Watch the new trailer here: