VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for KOSHIEN: JAPAN'S FIELD OF DREAMS

Baseball is life for the die-hard competitors in the 100th annual Koshien.

Baseball is life for the die-hard competitors in the 100th annual Koshien, Japan's wildly popular national HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL championship, whose alumni include U.S. baseball star Shohei Ohtani and former Yankee Hideki Matsui. But for Coach Mizutani and his players, cleaning the grounds and greeting their guests are equally important as honing their baseball skills.

Watch the trailer below!



In director Ema Ryan Yamazaki's dramatic and intimate journey to the heart of the Japanese national character, will those acts add up to victory or prove a relic of the past?

