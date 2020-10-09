VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for INVINCIBLE on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video today released a teaser trailer from Robert Kirkman.

Amazon Prime Video today released a teaser trailer from Robert Kirkman's (The Walking Dead) upcoming, hour-long animated series Invincible, as part of Kirkman's appearance at New York Comic Con's Metaverse, which is now available to stream on the NYCC official Youtube channel.

The teaser trailer gave fans their first look at what to expect from Kirkman's television adaptation of his iconic comic book, including fan-favorite characters, high-flying action, and all the gore audiences have come to expect from the Invincible comics.

Watch the teaser below!

From THE WALKING DEAD creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age - except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman's second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

