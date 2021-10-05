VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HYPNOTIC Starring Katie Siegel, Jason O'Mara & Dulé Hill

Netflix has released the trailer for Hypnotic!

Directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel, the film stars Kate Siegel, Jason O'Mara, and Dulé Hill. It was written by Richard D'Ovidio.

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences.

Watch the trailer here: