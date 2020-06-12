VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GREENLEAF Season Five

OWN has released the trailer for season five of its hit drama "Greenleaf!"

In season five the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family's fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope's grip on Calvary tightens.

Watch the trailer bleow!

Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

Season five debuts June 23 on OWN!

"Greenleaf," the hit megachurch drama from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright ("Lost," "Six Feet Under") takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous SECRETS AND LIES are as numerous as the faithful. Born of the church, the Greenleaf family love and care for each other, but beneath the surface lies a den of iniquity - greed, adultery, sibling rivalry and conflicting values - that threatens to tear apart the very core of their faith that holds them together. "Greenleaf," is from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright ("Lost," "Six Feet Under"), and executive producers Clement Virgo ("The Book of Negroes"), Kriss Turner Towner ("Black Monday"), and Oprah Winfrey. "Greenleaf" has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The "Greenleaf" Soundtrack Volume Two was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) by the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS in 2018. The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.

