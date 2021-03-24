VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for FARM TO TV

FARM to TV is the first comedy special from up-and-coming comedian Preston Taylor as he shares stories about his upbringing in a small country farm town in Texas to his WILD days in Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer below!

From Church gatherings with family, to ass whoopings, to sleeping with every white girl possible while attending Kansas State, to tackling racism as the whitest sounding black man he knows, to sexual fetishes and even childhood lessons on how to make your junk bigger - nothing is off limits in this intimate stand-up special from this fresh new face.

Directed and produced by by Steve Balderson (FIRECRACKER), FARM TO TV premieres on April 9 on TubiTV.