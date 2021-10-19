VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DIARY OF A WIMPY KID on Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," which begins streaming this holiday season. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021.

The first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous - he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying!

As details of his hilarious - and often disastrous - attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the SATISFACTION that comes from standing up for what is right. Directed by Swinton Scott ("Futurama") and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" features the voices of Brady Noon ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers") as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress ("mixed-ish") as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos ("Silicon Valley") as Frank Heffley.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Watch the new trailer here: