VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET

The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen.

In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen. Coming to Netflix October 4 2020, the film addresses some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, providing a snapshot of global nature loss in a single lifetime. With it comes a powerful message of hope for future generations as Attenborough reveals the solutions to help save our planet from disaster.

Watch the trailer below!

