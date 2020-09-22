VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CARMILLA

Isolated from the outside world, fifteen-year-old Lara (Hannah Rae) lives in seclusion.

Isolated from the outside world, fifteen-year-old Lara (Hannah Rae) lives in seclusion on a vast country estate with her father and strict governess Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine). Late one evening, a mysterious carriage crash brings a young girl (Devrim Lignau) into their home to recuperate. Lara immediately becomes enchanted by this strange visitor who arouses her curiosity and awakens her burgeoning desires.

This atmospheric coming-of-age tale, also co-starring Tobias Menzies, is inspired by the 1872 Gothic novella by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, who crafted the story of CARMILLA, 25 years before Bram Stoker put the supernatural story of Count Dracula on the page.

The film arrives on DVD and digital today. Please visit www.filmmovement.com. Visit www.filmmovementplus.com for more information.

