VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Ben Kingsley's INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR

Based on the global best-seller by Hakan Nesser and starring Academy Award® winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi), this tense, riveting thriller will keep you guessing. After an author named David plots the seemingly accidental murder of his wife, her body is never recovered, and he's convinced that she's still alive. Meanwhile, as David translates the final novel by a writer who also died mysteriously, he finds himself attracted to the man's sultry widow. Fact or fiction, life or death... in this tale, nothing is certain.

The three-part anthology series Intrigo, based on Swedish writer Hakan Nesser's thriller novels, will be released next year, starting with the first movie Intrigo: Death of an Author which stars Ben Kingsley and will arrive in select theaters and On Demand on January 17 from Lionsgate. Set in northern Europe, the trio of films all deal with intimate portraits of crime.







