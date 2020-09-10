VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLOOMYWOOD, a New Comedy Web Series

The series hails from writer David Meyers.

Michael Bloomstein wants to write his LIFE STORY for a major Hollywood studio. The only problem is he's never been to Hollywood ... his life is uneventful ... and he has no money or connections or money.

Watch the trailer for the "Bloomywood" web series below!

What he does have is an unyielding self-belief, and a willingness to do anything to succeed. As he chases his dream, Michael will see the highs and lows of Hollywood -- and question if he really has what it takes to make it.

In the tradition of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ricky Gervais, and Sacha Baron Cohen, Bloomywood uses a mockumentary format incorporating man on the street interactions, sketch comedy, and improv to explore the absurd realities of Hollywood.

Find out more about the series here.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You