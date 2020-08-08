VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Upcoming Film JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

The film comes to theatres in 2021.

The official trailer has been released for the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah, coming to theatres in 2021.

Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton's legacy and, 50 years later, his words still echo...louder than ever.

Check out the trailer below!

"Judas and the Black Messiah" stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out," "Widows," "Black Panther") as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta," "The Girl in the Spider's Web") as William O'Neal. The film also stars Jesse Plemons ("Vice," "Game Night," "The Post"), Dominique Fishback ("The Hate U Give," "The Deuce"), Ashton Sanders ("The Equalizer 2," "Moonlight") and Martin Sheen ("The Departed," TV's "The West Wing," TV's "Grace & Frankie").

"Judas and the Black Messiah" is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut. The project originated with King and his writing partner, Will Berson, who co-wrote the screenplay, and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas, who co-wrote the story with Berson & King. King, who has a long relationship with filmmaker Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed," "Fruitvale Station"), pitched the film to Coogler and Charles D. King ("Just Mercy," "Fences"), who are producing the film. The executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Ravi Mehta, Jeff Skoll, Anikah McLaren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Ted Gidlow, and Niija Kuykendall.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You