VIDEO: Watch the SOUTHERN CHARM Season Eight Trailer

"Southern Charm" season eight premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Charmers Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose return for season eight.

New to the season, though no strangers to the Charleston social scene, are Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs, and Chleb Ravenell alongside familiar faces Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Naomie Olindo.

New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses and new parenthood.

Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group; John Pringle joins in on the group's antics as well.

Kathryn celebrates her 30th birthday and is in a new relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Chleb. While she would love for the next decade of her life to be smooth sailing, she struggles to figure out exactly how to steer her way through. When an old friend moves back to town, she lets old resentments bubble to the surface.

A former college athlete, Chleb prides himself on discipline and hard work, which he channels into his relationship with Kathryn. He also has a close bond with his mother, Debbie, who is not afraid to voice what she thinks is best for her son.

Leva has moved into a new house in an upscale neighborhood with Lamar and their son, but she is wrestling with her mental health and the demands of running four restaurants on KING Street.

Craig has finally made things official with his new girlfriend, Paige, but when the former love of his life shows up, his new relationship faces unexpected challenges. To complicate the situation, Whitney inserts himself when he decides to throw major shade at his friend.

Looking to mend her broken heart, Naomie leaves New York and heads back to Charleston. She is hoping for a fresh start, but drama with an old fling resurfaces while she sets her sights on a steamy new romance.

At 42 years old and facing pressure to settle down, Shep finds himself at a crossroads in his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor, who is still grappling with Shep's past mistakes. When Shep reaches his breaking point, his friends waste no time calling him out and coming to her defense.

Patient and steadfast, Taylor leans on the group when she confronts past and present scares in her relationship. While quick to stand up for her friends, the dental assistant finds herself thinking twice about whether or not Shep is worth sticking around for.

Austen is enjoying professional success and has set his sights on a new love interest, Olivia. But putting his romantic past behind him looks difficult, as much as he attempts to convince himself otherwise.

Olivia returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit, and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay. After a DM from Austen, she finds herself smitten. Though she is excited to be reunited with her friend Leva, she quickly gets caught in the crossfire of old feuds.

Newly engaged Madison is busy planning her wedding and splitting time between South Carolina and California. High off the success of her Charleston-based salon, Madison refuses to let resentful exes rain on her parade.

A jack of all trades, Venita is a full-time model and influencer known around Charleston for her glamour, immaculate parties and head-to-toe perfect outfits. As she finds her footing with the group, Venita tries to reconcile her issues with Kathryn, though her and Olivia might not see eye to eye.

Shep's younger cousin, Marcie, is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath. She is expecting a baby girl with her new husband, John.

Each episode will stream next-day on Peacock.

