VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SKETCHY TIMES WITH LILLY SINGH

In a one-woman, late-night special shot entirely from her home during quarantine, comedian and host Lilly Singh plays a wide variety of new and returning characters, satirizing how we're all adjusting to the new normal. Timely. Topical. Available now.

Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O'Connor write for the special. Singh, O'Connor and Polly Aurrit executive produce.

"Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Unicorn Island Productions.

Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer who has spent the last decade writing, producing and staring in comedic and inspirational videos on her digital channels where she has amassed more than 36 million followers. She is the host of the late-night show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" on NBC which returns for season two in 2021.

