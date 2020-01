Miles' (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches.

While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won't help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

Watch the trailer below!





