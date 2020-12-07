VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for BUTCHERS
Coming to select theaters and VOD January 12, 2021.
Red Hound Films is excited to share the official trailer and art for the upcoming backwoods slasher BUTCHERS, coming to select theaters and VOD January 12, 2021, via Red Hound Films.
Watch the trailer below!
In BUTCHERS, a family of sadistic butchers has dug into the backcountry and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat.
It was directed by Adrian Langley (GUTSHOT) who also co-wrote the script with Daniel Weissenberger (COME TRUE), and stars Simon Phillips (NO EASY DAYS, AGE OF THE LIVING DEAD), Michael Swatton (THE LESSON), Julie Mainville (WE ARE THE MISSING), Anne-Carolyne Binette (THE SCARLET VULTURES), James Hicks (MIDWAY), and Frederik Storm (THE NIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS).
