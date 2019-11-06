VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Apple's SERVANT from M. Night Shyamalan

Apple today unveiled the official trailer for "Servant," a new Apple Original series from Academy Award-nominated executive producer M. Night Shyamalan (Glass, Split, The Sixth Sense).

Watch the traielr below!

Apple's "Servant" will premiere November 28 exclusively on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. THE HALF HOUR psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Academy Award-nominated executive producer M. Night Shyamalan (Glass, Split, The Sixth Sense) directs the series alongside BAFTA-nominated creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop (Inside Men, What Remains, "24: Live Another Day"). The celebrated cast of "Servant" includes Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under"), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, "Black Mirror"), Nell Tiger Free ("Game of Thrones"), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch).

Apple TV+ is now available in over 100 countries and regions on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com for just $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.





