VIDEO: Watch the Jonas Brothers' VMA Performance!

The Jonas Brothers performed tonight on MTV's Video Music Awards--live from the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Watch below!

Nick, Kevin, and Joe led a wild performance of their recent singles, "Sucker" and "Only Human," as part of an extended tribute to the state of New Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in March after a six year hiatus to release "Sucker" and their new album "Happiness Begins."

Nick Jonas starred on Broadway in the 2012 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying--he also played Chip in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as a child.





