VIDEO: Watch the HOW I MET YOUR FATHER Trailer

Hulu has shared the trailer for its original comedy series "How I Met Your Father" from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger ("This Is Us," "Love, Victor"), which is set to debut on January 18, 2022.

The 10-episode comedy will star Hilary Duff ("Younger") as Sophie, with Duff also serving as a producer. The sequel will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce alongside Aptaker and Berger. 20th Television, which produced the original, will again serve as the studio.

The cast also includes Kim Cattrall, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran.

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in film, television and music, Duff returns to the small screen following her starring role in TV Land's breakout series, "Younger." A pop-culture icon, Duff has had a renowned career as an actor/musician and has more than 20 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

"How I Met Your Father" will be the latest blockbuster title joining Hulu Originals' upcoming slate of highly anticipated and star-studded series such as "Only Murders in the Building," "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Pam & Tommy" and "The Dropout." "How I Met Your Father" also joins Hulu Originals' commercial and critically successful Original comedy slate including "Pen15," "The Great," "Ramy," "Woke" and "Dollface."

"How I Met Your Father" is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for "How I Met Your Father" include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer, and Hilary Duff will serve as a producer. "How I Met Your Father" is a production of 20th Television.

Watch the new trailer here: