VIDEO: Watch the First Teaser for Season Three of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Amzon has released the first teaser trailer for season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Midge and Susie discover that LIFE ON TOUR with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

Watch the trailer below!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of eight Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series - Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Tony and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Season three also includes the addition of Be More Chill star Stephanie Hsu.



Season 3 premieres December 6, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You