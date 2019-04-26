TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

VIDEO: Watch the Final Season Trailer for EASY on Netflix

Apr. 26, 2019  

Creator Joe Swanberg's "Easy" returns for a third and final season on May 10, only on Netflix. This season of the anthology series consists of nine episodes and will feature some new faces as well as many returning fan favorite characters, all of whom are navigating the modern maze of love, sex, technology, and culture in Chicago.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Elizabeth Reaser, Michael Chernus, Jake Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Marc Maron, Jane Adams, Melanie Lynskey, Kate Micucci, John Gallagher, Jr., Megan Ferguson, Sophia Bush, Kiersey Clemons, Jaz Sinclair, Jacqueline Toboni, Zazie Beetz, Aya Cash, Dave Franco, Evan Jonigkeit, Danielle MacDonald, Kali Skrap, Lindsay Burdge, Cliff Chamberlain, and Nicky Excitement.

VIDEO: Watch the Final Season Trailer for EASY on Netflix
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Disney Theatrical's Tom Schumacher Reveals a Revival of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Broadway
  • VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals She's Preparing for Musical Film
  • VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Samantha Barks Make Her Star Turn in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Talks Kissing NETWORK Co-Star Tatiana Maslany in Times Square

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup