VIDEO: Watch the Final Season Trailer for EASY on Netflix

Creator Joe Swanberg's "Easy" returns for a third and final season on May 10, only on Netflix. This season of the anthology series consists of nine episodes and will feature some new faces as well as many returning fan favorite characters, all of whom are navigating the modern maze of love, sex, technology, and culture in Chicago.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Elizabeth Reaser, Michael Chernus, Jake Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Marc Maron, Jane Adams, Melanie Lynskey, Kate Micucci, John Gallagher, Jr., Megan Ferguson, Sophia Bush, Kiersey Clemons, Jaz Sinclair, Jacqueline Toboni, Zazie Beetz, Aya Cash, Dave Franco, Evan Jonigkeit, Danielle MacDonald, Kali Skrap, Lindsay Burdge, Cliff Chamberlain, and Nicky Excitement.





