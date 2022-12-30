VIDEO: Watch the Final Scene From Noah Baumbach's WHITE NOISE

White Noise is available on Netflix today! Make sure to also check out the the final scene, featuring the song "new body rhumba" by LCD Soundsystem!

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Watch the new trailer here: