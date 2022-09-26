VIDEO: Watch the Final SMILE Film Trailer Starring Sosie Bacon

Paramount Pictures Presents has released the final trailer for "SMILE" ahead of its release in theaters tomorrow.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

The cast includes Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan.

Watch the new trailer here: