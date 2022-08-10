Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the BILLY JOEL: LIVE AT YANKEE STADIUM Trailer

Tickets for the upcoming special event are on sale now.

Aug. 10, 2022  

"Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium," one of the most iconic concert films of all time, is coming to cinemas for a special two-night global fan event on Wed., Oct. 5 and Sun., Oct. 9*. Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment's Premium Content division, tickets for this two-night event are on sale today here.

Watch the official special event trailer below!

Shot live on 16mm color film on June 22 and 23, 1990, at the iconic Bronx stadium, the original concert has been re-edited in stunning 4K with Dolby ATMOS® audio^ and newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes by Jay Vicari and overseen by Billy's long-time sound engineer Brian Ruggles.

The new version includes a never-before-released performance of "Uptown Girl," interviews with Billy Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event's production. The hit-filled set list also includes "Piano Man," "We Didn't Start The Fire," "New York State Of Mind," "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," "Shout," and more.

New York's quintessential son, Billy Joel, ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time, the third best-selling solo artist as well as one of the biggest concert draws in the world. Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

Having sold 160 million records over the past quarter century, the hits have continued for almost five decades, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits. Joel has received the RIAA's Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.

He is the recipient of 23 GRAMMY® nominations and six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and has received numerous awards including a TONY Award for "Movin' Out," The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award. Additionally, he is a Kennedy Center honoree and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium in Digital, 2CD, 3LP and Blu-ray formats on November 4 and may be pre-ordered now here.

Watch the trailer here:

