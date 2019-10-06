VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For STAR TREK: PICARD From New York Comic Con

A new trailer has been released for STAR TREK: PICARD during New York Comic Con.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Check out the trailer below!

STAR TREK: PICARD will air exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media's cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series.





