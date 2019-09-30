VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Netflix's EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE

Netflix has released an all new trailer for its upcoming film, "El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie."

In the trailer, Old Joe takes the call for help. Watch the trailer below!

"El Camino" stars Aaron Paul, reprising his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman.

Details on the upcoming film are scarce. It was written and directed by "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan. Many "Breaking Bad" actors are scheduled to appear.

